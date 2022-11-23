Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Temps climb into 50s Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- It's a bright and sunny Wednesday that will start in the 30s. 

Calm and clear conditions will follow us into the afternoon hours, with highs climbing into the 50s.

Clouds will begin to build for Thursday, but we will continue our dry forecast for the day. Still seasonable with highs in the middle-to-upper 50s.

Friday brings the end of the holiday week and chances for rain to the area. 

We ride out the 50s for the rest of the week.

Happy Thanksgiving to all!

First published on November 23, 2022 / 6:30 AM

