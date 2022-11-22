Maryland Weather: Temperatures will rise ahead of Thanksgiving Day

BALTIMORE -- The temperature will not be as cold on Monday night but will dip to around 30 degrees for most of Maryland by Tuesday morning.

Marylanders should expect plenty of sunshine and warmer weather on Tuesday.

Temperatures will likely rise to the low 50s. They will return to the 50s again Wednesday with more sunshine.

There shouldn't be any travel issues across the area or most of the eastern United States through Wednesday.

Clouds will increase on Thanksgiving with temperatures reaching the 50s again.

There will be a chance of showers on Black Friday with temperature highs in the 50s.

Another storm system will approach the area late Saturday through Sunday, bringing with it another better chance for rain.

Maryland will begin to dry out starting next week with sunshine returning on Monday.