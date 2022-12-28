Maryland Weather: Temperatures move closer to 50 degrees today

BALTIMORE -- The warm-up is underway as we continue to slowly thaw out after the Arctic Blast.

After a high of 34 degrees in Baltimore on Monday and 45 degrees on Tuesday, we'll top out at 49° today with highs near 60° by the weekend.

Today's forecasted highs in the upper 40s will put us above average.

#WJZFirstAlert

Mid 30s Monday, mid 40s Tuesday and today we'll be close to 50°! Unfortunately you'll likely be dodging rain if you're hitting the town on NYE!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/B04FElDcRz — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 28, 2022

Today's normal high for this time of year is 45 degrees.

The milder afternoon temperatures do not translate to the overnight and early morning numbers though.

We started our day in the low to mid-20s.

The gorgeous blue skies will stick with us through the day as winds from the south help us usher in warmer air.

#WJZFirstAlert

Despite our warming trend, nights and mornings remain very cold! Bundle up before you head out!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/LKOTxthz2Z — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 28, 2022

There's plenty of sunshine to look forward to through the rest of the work week.

Unfortunately, that changes just in time for our holiday weekend.

Expect rather gray skies for Saturday and Sunday with wet weather around on New Year's Eve during the dinnertime and late-night hours.

That means you'll want to add an umbrella or rain jacket to your festive outfits if you're hitting the town to ring in the new year.

It may not be a dry night, but it will be mild. After afternoon highs in the mid-50s, by midnight we'll be right around 50 degrees.

Our New Year's Day is even warmer. Highs will be near 60 degrees with some lingering showers possible to start the day.

Our Ravens game Sunday night against the Steelers will be significantly more comfortable than the single-digit wind chills we dealt with last Saturday.