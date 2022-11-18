Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Temperatures continue to drop

By Meg McNamara

BALTIMORE-- It's a chilly start to our Purple Friday, but it's going to shape up to be a beautiful one. 

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. 

While temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 40s, it won't feel that way due to breezy west winds. Expect it to feel like the upper 30s at the warm point today. 

The colder air is hanging around and temperatures will continue to drop through the weekend, making it a bone-chillingly cold Ravens game on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

November 18, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

