Maryland Weather: Plunging afternoon temps, windy, & showery

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures plunge later this afternoon with wind gusts up to 30 MPH with a few showers. Chilly & quiet Halloween.

Temperatures reached near 80 degrees early Monday afternoon across central and southern Maryland ahead of a powerful cold front. Behind the cold front, temperatures continue to fall into the 50s & low 60s across central and western Maryland.

1 PM MONDAY TEMPERATURES: We reached our forecast high of 78, but we're living on borrowed time. Cold front plows through mid to late afternoon w/ falling temps, clouds, a few batches of sct'd showers, & gusts to 30 MPH. Don't be deceived by how nice it is now. Gonna change! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/kgkcxXhNBP — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) October 30, 2023

The trend this afternoon will be for the arrival of plenty of dramatic weather changes. The powerful cold front to our west will continue to push east across our area. The arrival of the cold front will bring clouds & scattered showers, strengthen winds, and allow temperatures to sharply fall late this afternoon through tonight. Winds will gust up to 30 MPH. The best window for scattered showers across the state will be from 2 PM until 9 PM. It will not be raining that entire time.

AFTERNOON PLANNER: Big changes arrive after 2 PM in most neighborhoods. Windy weather with gusts up to 30 MPH, turning cloudy with showers developing through the evening. Temps feel like the 40s & 50s later this evening, but we'll dry out. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/MWNhPwreTL — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) October 30, 2023

A real shock to the system is coming. After 6 days in a row with highs in the 70s & 80s, temperatures will plunge into the 30s & 40s overnight tonight. Factor in a breeze, and the feels like temperature will feel even colder. By Halloween morning, temperatures will feel 40 degrees cold than early Monday afternoon. Get out those heavier jackets & sweaters for Halloween!

TEMPS PLUNGE LATER THIS AFTERNOON: Highs early this afternoon will reach 75-80 in many neighborhoods in & around Baltimore and points southeast. POWERFUL cold front plows through later this afternoon w/ sct'd showers, falling temps, & gusty winds. Here's the timeline: @WJZ pic.twitter.com/9NUiTB9qPY — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) October 30, 2023

Trick-or-treaters are in good shape Halloween evening. Other than the weather being chilly, we have dry and calm conditions to be outside. The kids will need a heavier coat or jacket on top of their costume, but no rain gear!

UPDATED TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST IN BALTIMORE: Mostly treat and little trick. Kids need heavier jacket or coat over costume. The wind will be easing and the weather stays dry. So no rain gear needed! More comfy to be out before sunset at 6:06p. Turns cold fast after sunset. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/ef29hq8JMK — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) October 30, 2023

Coldest temperatures will be felt Wednesday with a gusty wind up to 30 MPH and highs only reaching the lower 50s. This means the feels like temperature will be stuck in the 40s most of the day, despite sunshine.

Widespread hard frost and freeze Wednesday night into Thursday morning, even in Baltimore City with lows in the 20s & 30s. Sunshine and a little less wind Thursday afternoon makes it feel less harsh. Expect highs in the mid-50s. More widespread frost & freeze conditions Thursday night into Friday morning with lows in the 20s & 30s.

After some early frost Friday, we turn the corner to some milder weather. Sunshine will help temps recover into the lower 60s.

CHILLY OPEN TO NOVEMBER: After a chilly Halloween, November opens up even colder. The wind will be back Wednesday making it feel like 40s. Coldest temps Thursday morning w/ widespread 20s & 30s. In addition to jackets & sweaters, get your ice scrapers out. Even in B-more. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/VsXHicQwrO — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) October 30, 2023

The weekend looks fabulous with highs in the upper 60s, plenty of sunshine, and dry conditions. Remember that we "fall back" by one hour Saturday night into Sunday as we resume eastern standard time 2 AM Sunday morning.

Sunday's Ravens game & tailgating here in Baltimore looks gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees for tailgating and upper 60s for the game itself.

Sunday's sunset will be at 5:01 PM EST.