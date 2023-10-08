Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Sweater weather arrives in Baltimore

By Molly Robey

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A cold front that brought us rain showers earlier today will continue to pump in cooler northwesterly winds tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures will remain a few degrees below average over the next few days.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. We may have to turn on the heat for the first time. Winds are out of the northwest around 15 mph with peak gusts near 25.

Sunday

A few more clouds around to start the day, but we turn mostly sunny. Breezy conditions remain a factor, and will make it feel colder than it is. Daytime highs are running 10 degrees below average in the low 60s. Peak wind gusts could reach 25 mph. An extra layer may be needed for the Orioles game.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s with less wind.

The start of the week looks pleasant, but temperatures remain in the low 60s on Monday. An isolated shower is possible Monday night. Partly to mostly sunny skies expected Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures get back to near average by Tuesday. 

