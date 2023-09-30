Maryland Weather: Superb Sunday coming to Baltimore area

BALTIMORE-- Skies will continue to partially clear this evening and overnight. A spectacular weather day is on the way Sunday.

Temperatures Saturday afternoon reached the lower to middle 70s. While we saw some breaks in the clouds, the sun was still obscured much of the day. We will see the sky partially clear this evening and during the overnight hours. We'll see a moonlit & starlit sky once the clouds clear. Should be a fabulous evening for baseball at Camden Yards.

RED SOX @ O'S: Forecast looks good this evening with gradual clearing. A light jacket will serve you well. Temps eases into the middle 60s. Cool & quiet night for baseball. Go Os! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/MkAEZTd5r1 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 30, 2023

With the clearing sky overnight, temperatures will turn comfortably cool. Look for low temperatures to dip into the upper 50s & lower 60s.

COOL & COMFY NIGHT: As skies gradually clear overnight, a touch of patchy fog is possible. Otherwise great sleeping night as you can crack open the windows. Get some rest, beautiful Sunday ahead. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/F5UPG0Vc82 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 30, 2023

Get your rest tonight while you can, we have a spectacular weather day ahead Sunday. With the addition of sunshine, we'll be also entering in a warmer weather pattern. Look for highs in the lower 80s with low humidity and abundant sunshine. It will be a lovely day from start to finish.

SPECTACULAR SUNDAY: Should be a gorgeous day from start to finish for anything that you want to do outside. The ragweed count is high, but that's about your biggest problem. Enjoy the day. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/4aGSvrfsy8 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 30, 2023

As you can see, we'll share the nice, warm, and sunny weather across the entire viewing area. Area wide, we should see highs in the upper 70s & lower 80s. These temperatures are about 5 to 6 degrees above average for this time of year.

SUNNY& WARM SUNDAY: Soak up all that vitamin-D tomorrow. It's going to be a beauty. -Steve pic.twitter.com/RydutONLZn — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 30, 2023

We'll be in this unseasonably warm and dry weather pattern much of next week. The warmest days will be Monday through Thursday with highs in the upper 70s & lower 80s. We'll see breezy and warm conditions all of these days with abundant sunshine. Thursday clouds will gradually increase, but the day should remain dry.

Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms returns next Friday and Saturday as a cold front approaches the region. This will bring wetter and cooler weather to the area. This could impact the Orioles first playoff game on Saturday. Stay tuned.