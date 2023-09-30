Maryland Weather: Superb Sunday coming to Baltimore area
BALTIMORE-- Skies will continue to partially clear this evening and overnight. A spectacular weather day is on the way Sunday.
Temperatures Saturday afternoon reached the lower to middle 70s. While we saw some breaks in the clouds, the sun was still obscured much of the day. We will see the sky partially clear this evening and during the overnight hours. We'll see a moonlit & starlit sky once the clouds clear. Should be a fabulous evening for baseball at Camden Yards.
With the clearing sky overnight, temperatures will turn comfortably cool. Look for low temperatures to dip into the upper 50s & lower 60s.
Get your rest tonight while you can, we have a spectacular weather day ahead Sunday. With the addition of sunshine, we'll be also entering in a warmer weather pattern. Look for highs in the lower 80s with low humidity and abundant sunshine. It will be a lovely day from start to finish.
As you can see, we'll share the nice, warm, and sunny weather across the entire viewing area. Area wide, we should see highs in the upper 70s & lower 80s. These temperatures are about 5 to 6 degrees above average for this time of year.
We'll be in this unseasonably warm and dry weather pattern much of next week. The warmest days will be Monday through Thursday with highs in the upper 70s & lower 80s. We'll see breezy and warm conditions all of these days with abundant sunshine. Thursday clouds will gradually increase, but the day should remain dry.
Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms returns next Friday and Saturday as a cold front approaches the region. This will bring wetter and cooler weather to the area. This could impact the Orioles first playoff game on Saturday. Stay tuned.
for more features.