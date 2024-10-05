Maryland Weather: Gorgeous Sunday, fall blast of air next week

BALTIMORE-- Expect more sun Sunday with a pleasant afternoon. Showers Sunday night with a cold front brings fall air next week.

After a delightful and gorgeous Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s, we'll see excellent weather for this Saturday evening. Temperatures will fall into the 50s & 60s with a mainly clear sky. Overnight lows will fall to near 50°.

Sunday will be another beautiful day with unseasonably warm early fall temperatures. Early morning patchy fog is possible, especially along the eastern shore, however, sunshine will quickly take over by mid to late Sunday morning. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will surge into the middle to upper 70s.

A strong cold front will approach the area Sunday night bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Many of the thunderstorms will be weakening upon approach, but a few showers are certainly possible late Sunday evening and into the night.

The rain will clear out before dawn on Monday, so it won't affect the morning commute or children heading to school. In the wake of the cold front, expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. A gusty wind will develop throughout the day Monday.

By Monday night, a surge of much cooler air will arrive, with low temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s. The next several nights will be quite chilly, with lows in the 40s for many locations from Tuesday night through Thursday night.

Sunshine will be in full supply throughout the week. This will help boost temperatures from the 40s in the morning hours to the mid to upper 60s most afternoons.

A significant warm-up will come our way by next weekend with temperatures returning back into the middle to upper 70s next Saturday and Sunday. This is a dry and rain-free pattern.