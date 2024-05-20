Maryland Weather: Sunny stretch before stormy Thursday

BALTIMORE -- After making a brief appearance late in the day Sunday, the sunshine will be back in action today and stick around through Wednesday.

We do have some patchy fog to deal with this morning but none of it is looking particularly dense.

Your out the door numbers are in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. Partly to mostly sunny skies will send temperatures soaring into the upper 70s.

Another round of sun will bring us low 80s on Tuesday and nearing 90° by Wednesday.

Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Thursday afternoon and evening for a possible ALERT DAY for the potential of severe storms. The day will start off warm and humid with a cold front arriving during the second half of the day. That will likely cause showers and thunderstorms to fire up and some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe.