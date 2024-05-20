Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Weather: Sunny stretch before stormy Thursday

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- After making a brief appearance late in the day Sunday, the sunshine will be back in action today and stick around through Wednesday.

We do have some patchy fog to deal with this morning but none of it is looking particularly dense.

Your out the door numbers are in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. Partly to mostly sunny skies will send temperatures soaring into the upper 70s.

Another round of sun will bring us low 80s on Tuesday and nearing 90° by Wednesday.

Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Thursday afternoon and evening for a possible ALERT DAY for the potential of severe storms. The day will start off warm and humid with a cold front arriving during the second half of the day. That will likely cause showers and thunderstorms to fire up and some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. 

Meg McNamara
Web_Bio_Meg_McNamara.jpg

Meteorologist Meg McNamara joined WJZ's First Warning Weather team in June 2017.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 5:56 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.