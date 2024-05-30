Maryland Weather: Sunny stretch before rain returns Sunday

BALTIMORE -- You may want long sleeves or even a light jacket as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s under clearing skies with and a northwest breeze. northerly wind overnight will allow us to cool off. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s across the area. Humidity levels will also fall overnight.

Today through Saturday will be fabulous! Plenty of sunshine with pleasant temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and then low 80s for the first half of the weekend. By Saturday, we'll also feel that not so lovely humidity creeping back in.

Chances for wet weather return on Sunday but the day is certainly not a washout. It will start off with blue skies before clouds take over through the afternoon. Showers are possible late in the day Sunday into Sunday night but we could end up staying dry for most of the day.

A hot, sticky and stormy weather pattern sets up next week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with persistent chances for rain and storms.