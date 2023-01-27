Maryland Weather: Get ready for a sunny and calm weekend

BALTIMORE -- There may be a chilly night ahead, but a pleasant start to the weekend is on the way.

A rather nice weekend setup with the 50s- Some rain expected headed into Sunday afternoon but not looking like a wash by any means! #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/rik7Aia2EN — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) January 27, 2023

It will be a mostly clear night with low temperatures near the freezing mark for most people living in the Baltimore area. The north and western areas will experience temperatures that dip into the upper 20s.

Saturday will start out with sunny skies and high temperatures topping out in the low 50s.

It will be a nice day to take a long walk or spend some time outdoors.

However, thickening clouds build in before the day's end as an area of low pressure approaches from the west.

The Baltimore area will remain cloudy and cool overnight with lows in the upper 30s.

On Sunday, mostly cloudy skies remain and the chance for scattered showers moves in around lunchtime.

Shower chances are looking on the lighter side, but be sure to check back for updates this weekend.

Unfortunately, there won't be much sun in the early half of the week.

Temperatures may fall back to the low 40s by Tuesday.