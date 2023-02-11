Maryland Weather: Sunny Saturday and soggy Sunday

BALTIMORE -- For your Saturday evening, clouds will try to make their way in from the south, but conditions will remain dry.

Temperatures return to the middle 30s for the majority of the state under a blanket of clouds. This will carry into early Sunday morning, where you can expect chilly startups and gloomy skies.

Rain on the way... Looks like some changes to our weather pattern- Just in time for SuperBowl Sunday #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/HQrVt1tnru — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) February 11, 2023

A low-pressure system will take control of the forecast on Sunday, sending widespread rain toward Baltimore.

Expect the wet weather to move into the Baltimore area by the late morning or early afternoon.

It will start off light but build up into the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s.

Expect some heavy downpours with the bulk of the rain clearing out overnight.

There is a small chance that rain could mix with a bit of wet snow or sleet but only our friends in far western Maryland could see light accumulations.

We're back in the 50s Monday and Tuesday with 60s by Wednesday.

A quick return to spring-like weather is in store for next week!