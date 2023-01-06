Maryland Weather: Sunny but cool Purple Friday

BALTIMORE -- It will be dry for your Friday, but noticeably cooler this morning.

Temperatures are starting to decline as winds switch to the west and north.

Highs are closer to average today and in the 50s.

Decreasing clouds throughout the afternoon will lead to a clear sky overnight. This will allow temperatures to really fall going into Saturday morning.

The free trial of spring has been nice, but I think we may be at the end. Temps tumble over the next 7 days- The WJZ Weather team has you covered on all things weather#WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/ZCotFBoz0P — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) January 6, 2023

Expect the 30s for startups to kick off the weekend.

We'll have a mostly dry weekend ahead with both Saturday and Sunday looking partly sunny.

Sunday late afternoon and evening could see some showers pass through, but everything should shape up by Monday.

Bouncing back to average by the weekend with temps returning to the 40s.

Into the next 7 days, we will see both average and above average temps for January with a mostly dry forecast.