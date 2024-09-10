Maryland Weather: Sunny & comfy stretch rolls on

BALTIMORE -- Our lovely stretch of weather will continue for a few more days as high pressure remains in control.

Sunny skies this afternoon will send temperatures into the low to mid 80s. Another round of overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s is on deck tonight.

As the week progresses, overnight lows will gradually warm due to increasing moisture, as easterly winds bring Atlantic moisture into the area.

With the higher humidity, we'll see a few more clouds, with the best chance for mostly cloudy skies toward the end of the week. Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs reaching the low to mid-80s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday, continuing into the weekend, as mid- and high-level clouds associated with Tropical Storm Francine spread into the region. The forecast through the weekend looks dry, with no significant storm systems on the way to bring rain chances.

The earliest chance for rain may be by the middle of next week, but even that remains uncertain. So, if you're a fan of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, you'll enjoy the next couple of afternoons.