Maryland Weather: Sunny & calm as we head into weekend

BALTIMORE - We are ending the work week on a sunny and calm note!

Expect mostly clear skies for your Friday.

Temps are in the low to mid 30s as you head out the door this morning.

Winds have calmed since yesterday so just expect west winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Make sure you have the sunglasses and the heavy coat today.

Temps stay on the chilly side despite all the sunshine, with highs only in the low to mid 40s.

Our Saturday starts off with blue skies and temps in the low 30s before clouds arrive during the afternoon.

Highs will make their way towards a pretty pleasant 50°.

The gray is in full force on Sunday with wet weather becoming a possibility Sunday night.

The work week is looking unsettled with chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday.