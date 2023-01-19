Maryland Weather: Get ready for a sunny and breezy Friday

BALTIMORE -- The storm system that brought rain to the area through the day will move out later tonight. Rain chances will gradually end by later tonight. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s through the evening and overnight. Areas of dense fog will be possible.

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* has been issued from 7 AM to 10 PM Friday for Garrett Co. in Western MD. Snowfall accumulations of 2-4" will be possible. Windds will gust over 50 mph at times creating blowing snow & reduced visibilities. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/plANhHnc9j — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 19, 2023

Expect sun and clouds for Friday with a breezy west wind. Winds will gust as high as 40 mph at times through the afternoon. Highs will reach around 50° by afternoon. There will be a continued chance for upslope snow showers in far Western Maryland due to westerly winds blowing against the Allegany Front. This will continue through Saturday morning with snow accumulations likely, mainly 2-4" with some isolated higher totals.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-40s. Clouds will rapidly increase Saturday night and Sunday morning ahead of the next storm that will arrive Sunday afternoon with more rain. It may be cold enough in far Western Maryland for some wintry mischief in Garrett & Allegany Co. by Sunday evening. We will be monitoring for the potential for wintry weather farther east as this will depend on how cold it remains Sunday afternoon as the precipitation arrives. Rain chances will continue through Monday morning before tapering off. The next storm will arrive by late Tuesday into Wednesday with more rain.

WJZ METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY