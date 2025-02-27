Maryland Weather: Sunny, Breezy & Cooler for Friday

BALTIMORE-- The temperature roller coaster will continue across the area, with many ups and downs over the next several days.

Temperatures will dip tonight behind a cold front, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Expect breezy conditions overnight and throughout the day Friday, with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s.

It will be cool again Friday night into Saturday morning, with low temperatures dipping into the low to mid-40s. High temperatures will rebound into the lower 60s Saturday afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A strong cold front will move through the region later Saturday, causing winds to increase and ushering in much colder air. By Sunday morning, low temperatures will dip to around 20 degrees in many locations. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will barely reach 40 degrees under plenty of sunshine, with gusty northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph.

Breezy conditions will continue into Sunday evening, with winds calming by Monday morning. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 20s by early Monday, with afternoon highs reaching the mid-40s.

Tuesday morning will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures starting in the upper 20s. By the afternoon, expect highs to climb into the mid-to-upper 50s. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the afternoon and evening as another storm system approaches.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday, with breezy conditions and a chance for showers—possibly even an isolated thunderstorm. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s across the area.

Another cold front will move through by Wednesday night, dropping temperatures back into the low 40s overnight. By Thursday morning, lows will be in the low 40s, with afternoon highs only reaching around 50 degrees.