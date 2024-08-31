Maryland Weather: Be on Alert for Isolated Severe Thunderstorms

BALTIMORE - Scattered showers will give way to mostly cloudy skies Sunday, with a chance for isolated severe storms.

Expect overnight lows in the 70s after a warm air mass moved through. A cold front will bring another chance for an isolated strong storms on Sunday. The day won't be a washout, there is the possibility of active weather in the afternoon and evening.

The front will bring bright sunny skies for Monday with low humidity. Perfect weather for the afternoon barbecue or last summer activity. Kids getting back to school this week should expect refreshing temperatures... possibly even a little chilly with overnight lows in the 50s.

High pressure will control our weather for the middle of the week. Expect sunny skies and low humidity through Friday. Overnight lows Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 50s, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. The chance of showers returns late Friday.