Evening showers possible across parts of Maryland

Expect morning sunshine to give way to afternoon clouds. Evening showers are possible south and east of Baltimore. Windy and chilly weather return tonight into Wednesday.

We're enjoying a nice and pleasant Tuesday morning. Temperatures started out in the middle to upper 40s and they are headed to the lower 60s this afternoon. An abundance of early morning sunshine will fade behind thickening clouds this afternoon. A cold front crossing the area this evening will bring a round of showers to our southern suburbs. The best chance of showers will be south of Baltimore City from Anne Arundel County and across the eastern shore. The best window for showers will be from 7 pm today through 2 am Wednesday.

Wednesday will be brisk, blustery, and chilly. Temperatures will start in the 30s with a brisk and chilly wind. You'll need your heavier coat with wind-chills in the lower 30s. We'll see variable clouds throughout our Wednesday with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be gusty all day long out of the west-northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Wednesday night will be cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Thursday looks bright, brisk, and sunny. After a cold start to the morning, we'll see highs climbing into the upper 50s to near 60°. Winds won't be a gusty as Wednesday with a breeze out of the west-northwest at 10 mph.

Friday looks fantastic. While we will see increasing clouds throughout the day, the chill will start to ease. We'll see sunshine to thickening clouds with highs in the lower to middle 60s. A few showers will be possible Friday night as a warm front lifts north across the area.

Saturday looks downright warm and should be our warmest day of the year so far. With a gusty southwesterly breeze, high temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Some areas west and south of the Beltway may reach the lower 80s.

A cold front will arrive later in the day Sunday and then drape itself across the area on Monday. This means rounds of showers and possible thunderstorms. These showers and storms may impact the Orioles Home Opener on Monday. Clarity on timing of the rain should increase as we get toward the weekend. Sunday and Monday look seasonably mild with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.