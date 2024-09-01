Maryland Weather: Warm & muggy Sunday with passing t-storm

BALTIMORE - Expect warm and muggy weather on this Sunday. A passing gusty thunderstorm is possible, but the day isn't a washout.

We're waking up to a a mostly cloudy sky and comfortable temperatures across the state of Maryland this morning. There are a couple of spotty sprinkles and showers that may pass through the area between now and lunchtime, but they should be fairly isolated. A few places may receive a brief 15 to 30 minute shower between now and noon. Temperatures will climb from near 70° this morning to near 80° by lunchtime.

This afternoon we'll see variable clouds, very warm temperatures, and moderate to high humidity levels. There is the chance of a couple of gusty showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening hours. The best chance of seeing one of these gusty storms is between 2 PM and 10 PM. While the entire area may receive one of these 30 to 45 minute showers or storms, the greatest coverage will likely be to the south and east of the Baltimore metro.

Any isolated stronger thunderstorm that does develop may contain strong and gusty winds, downpours, small hail, and frequent lightning. The area is under a marginal risk for severe storms (level 1 out of 5), so while a few places may get a strong storm, widespread severe weather is not in the forecast.

Overnight tonight the sky will gradually clear and humidity levels will plunge. Expect lows in the lower to middle 60s outside of the Baltimore Beltway with lows in the upper 60s downtown.

Labor Day will be the winner of the holiday weekend. We'll see early clouds giving way to a mixture of sunshine & clouds. A refreshing breeze out of the north along with sunshine will push temperatures into the lower 80s.

We will enjoy refreshingly cool nights Monday night through Wednesday night with lows mainly in the 50s. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 70s with very low humidity. Nearly perfect early September weather!

An easterly wind will start to bring clouds into the area on Thursday, but we still escape with a pretty nice day with partly sunny weather and highs near 80°.

An area of low pressure meandering up the East Coast Friday into next weekend will likely bring overcast and cooler weather with an easterly wind. In addition to the gloomy sky, we'll likely see a few waves of showers, possibly even a round of steadier rain from Friday night into Saturday. Stay tuned to the forecast as any changes to the speed or track of this area of low pressure could mean less or more rain. Either way, this area of low pressure should slowly drift away from our area next Sunday leading to drying conditions, cooler, weather, and the return of partial sunshine by later in the day.