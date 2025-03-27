Warmer Weather Takes Center Stage This Weekend across Maryland

The big story heading into the weekend will be the warmer temperatures expected across the region, particularly on Saturday.

Skies tonight will become partly to mostly cloudy. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s, depending on how early the clouds move into the area.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday, with much warmer conditions across the region. Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s, with some locations possibly touching 70 degrees.

There will be a chance for an afternoon or evening shower as a warm front lifts through the area. Dry weather is expected overnight Friday into Saturday, with lows only falling to the mid-50s.

Saturday afternoon will bring the warmest temperatures of the year so far, with highs reaching the low to mid-80s in many spots. Saturday is shaping up to be the pick of the weekend.

Sunday will be mostly dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, reaching the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead to the Orioles' home opener on Monday, a cold front is expected to move through the region later in the day. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s, accompanied by a gusty southwest wind.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day, with the best chances coming in the afternoon and evening—right around game time. While the exact timing of the storms is still being refined, there is a potential for delays during the game due to strong storms.

WJZ has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday because of this possibility. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but any storms that do develop could produce gusty winds.

The severity of Monday's storms will largely depend on how much cloud cover develops. More clouds would likely mean a lower chance for severe weather—and vice versa.

Temperatures will cool down behind the front Monday night, with lows dropping into the mid-40s by Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday afternoon will only reach the upper 50s, accompanied by a breezy northwest wind.

Cooler conditions will persist into Wednesday. Morning lows will start in the upper 30s, rising to the mid to upper 50s by afternoon.

Clouds will increase late Wednesday as another storm system approaches. A chance for showers and storms will return Thursday, with highs rebounding to near 70 degrees.