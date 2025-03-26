A Taste of summer on the way to Maryland this weekend

Marylanders can expect a warm-up later this week

Clouds will decrease later tonight as colder air filters into the region. Overnight low temperatures will drop to near freezing in many locations under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday, with more sunshine than cloud cover overall. High temperatures will top out near 60 degrees.

Even warmer weather is expected Friday. We'll start the morning near 40 degrees and climb into the mid-60s by afternoon. Clouds will begin increasing across the area Friday night as a warm front approaches the region.

That front may trigger a few light showers late Friday night into early Saturday morning, particularly north and west of Baltimore.

The weekend will begin on a very warm note. Low temperatures Saturday morning will only fall into the low to mid-50s. By Saturday afternoon, high temperatures will soar to the warmest levels we've seen so far this year, with many areas reaching or surpassing 80 degrees.

Sunday will start mild, with morning temperatures around 60 degrees. Scattered showers are expected to develop during the morning and afternoon. This will keep highs in the low to mid-70s by Sunday afternoon.

We'll stay mild Sunday night into Monday morning, with lows around 60 degrees.

The Orioles' home opener on Monday is expected to start off dry and breezy, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will climb toward 80 degrees during the afternoon.

A cold front will approach later in the day, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms—some of which could be strong by Monday afternoon and evening. A WJZ First Alert Weather Day may be issued for the potential of strong storms.

We will continue to monitor the strength and timing of this system through the weekend.

Showers and storms will exit the region by Monday night. Cooler air and a stiff breeze will return as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday.