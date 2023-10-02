Maryland Weather: Summer-like weather week in Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- October is starting off on such a stunning note!

If you loved Sunday's sunshine and warmth, you will love Monday as well. Today is pretty much a repeat!

Wonderful work week weather is ahead! Beautiful blue skies and highs in the low 80s! Summer-like but without the rough humidity. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/B6yQr6eYiV — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 2, 2023

More blue skies and more low 80s. That will actually be the case through Wednesday.

Average high for this time of year is in the middle 70s, so we were almost 10 degrees above average.

The other positive is that humidity levels stay low.

A comfortably cool morning is underway, with temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our four day forecast holds the warmth through Thursday.

The warmest days will be Monday through Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday will be another warm day, but humidity levels will also be climbing. We'll also start to see the addition of some clouds, especially during the afternoon.

All four days look dry through with great outdoor weather.

Lots to love about this 7-Day Forecast! (Excluding the wet weather on Saturday.) If you're craving the fall temps, they're back by the weekend! #WJZ #FirstAlert #Baltimore #MDWX pic.twitter.com/kcXNqI3N4s — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 2, 2023

As we approach next weekend, we'll start to see a significant change to our weather. Clouds increase Friday along with an increasing chance of showers later in the day and at night. Highs Friday will top out in the middle 70s with plenty of humidity. An even higher chance of showers looks to take place Friday night into early Saturday as a cold front crosses the region.

Behind the cold front. highs next weekend look to only top out in the lower to middle 60s. Factor in a gusty breeze, and the weather will feel even cooler. The Os start their playoff series at Camden Yards next weekend, and for the most part, the weather should work out, especially Sunday.