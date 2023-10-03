Maryland Weather: Baltimore summery temperatures continue

BALTIMORE-- Our summery stretch of weather continues!

Your out the door numbers are in the upper 50s & low to mid 60s.

By the afternoon, we'll be back in the low to mid 80s under abundant sunshine.

The humidity won't be intense but it will be a factor. More late August-like weather is in store for Wednesday.

In addition to warm weather, we will also see some Canadian wildfire smoke in the sky Wednesday. We will likely some moderate air quality during the day. This means the air will be safe for most people to breathe, but the smoke will be somewhat noticeable in the sky.

Thursday continues to look warm, but humidity levels will be climbing. Expect highs near 80, but with the addition of the humidity, the feels like temperature will climb into the lower 80s. Dry weather will continue.

A more significant change to our weather arrives Friday into Saturday. A strong cold front will approach our area bringing breezy weather along with a chance of showers. The showers look to be steadiest Friday afternoon through Saturday. Temperatures will start warm Friday with with highs in the middle to upper 70s. As the cold front crosses Saturday morning, temperatures will begin to fall into the 60s.

The end time of the rain is still uncertain at this time. Showers could come to an end as early as Saturday afternoon, but at least a few models keep the rain into Saturday evening. We'll continue to fine tune the forecast as the information becomes clearer. The O's playoff series begins Saturday, but right now its too early to know whether the weather will impact the game. Sunday's game looks fantastic with breezy and cool conditions and highs in the lower 60s.