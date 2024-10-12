Maryland Weather: Warm and Sunny Game Day Forecast

Plenty of sunshine continues, a few clouds and a chilly start to your Sunday forecast

BALTIMORE - A few clouds and a chilly start to your Sunday forecast. Temperatures will quickly climb to the upper 70s to low 80s for the afternoon ahead of a strong cold front on Monday.

After the afternoon sunshine and warmth, we expect increasing clouds and a slight chance for showers Sunday night.

Early Monday, winds will pick up ahead of the front, first out of the southwest, then switching to the north and northwest. Temperatures will throughout the day Monday after the front moves through. Expect the highest temperature of the day in the morning.

Winds will be gusting to over 30 mph to usher in the fall chill.

The chilliest weather takes places Tuesday into Wednesday with highs only in the middle to upper 50s with blustery winds and some sunshine. Overnight lows will be quite chilly, too! Expect overnight temperatures in the upper 30s & lower 40s.

Milder temperatures return late next week with highs climbing back into the middle 60s Thursday and Friday. Plenty of sunshine continues, so our rain-free stretch will carry on!

