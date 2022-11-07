Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Stunningly warm purple Monday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Maryland waking up to patchy fog and temps in the mid 60's, which would usually be the highs of the day for this time of year.

Temps are only looking to climb during our purple Monday, shaping up to be a possibly recording breaking warm sunny day. Highs are expected to reach the record set in 2020, at 77. 

Tonight, clouds roll through accompanied with a cold front, creating a different story for our conditions tomorrow. 

Tuesday morning, you may want to consider rekindling your relationship with your coats because the day will start off pretty brisk with temps in the low to mid 40's. As the day continue, temps top off at 59 and lows expected to rest at 39. 

Wednesday, conditions continue to be mostly sunny with highs reaching the high 50's.

Clouds increase Thursday, as well as temps pushing back up to the high 60's. 

By Friday, rain rolls in to refresh the region to kick off the weekend. Saturday, showers are expected to continue in the morning, but clouds are expected to stay with us. Sunday  will be much cooler, temp highs peak out at 48. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

