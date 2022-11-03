Maryland Weather: Stunningly warm, bright Thursday

BALTIMORE-- Thursday starting off cooler than yesterday but the Maryland region is looking to have a beautiful day ahead, with plenty of sunshine in store. Temp highs will peak in the high 60's. By tonight, temps dwindle down to the upper 40's to low 50's.

Friday will be a fantastic day as we head into the weekend with partly sunny skies; temp highs climb to the low 70s.

Saturday also looking to be a stellar day despite the clouds, with warmer temp high to reach 75. Another friendly reminder to change your clocks before you head to bed that night.

Wet weather tip-toes it's way in Sunday with isolated showers throughout the area, conditions stay in the mid 70's.

Monday, clouds remain on the scene as we start the work week but temps are expected to reach record highs for this time of year; possibly peaking at 78.

Tuesday, temp highs dip down to the 60. By Wednesday, chances for showers expected to make their way back into the region.