Maryland Weather: Strong wind gusts reach up to 50 mph today

BALTIMORE-- Chilly weather has returned to the area. Strong winds will return today with wind gusts reaching 45 to 55 mph.

Strong and gusty winds along with chilly temperatures are the two big weather stories for this Tuesday. Temperatures will stay in the 40s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Factor in winds that will be out of the west to northwest at 20 to 30 mph along with gusts 45 to 55 mph, and wind-chills will stay in the 30s much of today.

Strong winds will continue to howl into the overnight hours as yesterday's storm system continues to churn to our northeast. At the same time, high pressure will begin to build in from the west. The difference in pressure will allow the strong winds to continue into the overnight before gradually stepping down before sunrise.

Low temperatures tonight will dip down to around 32°, but with strong and gusty winds, wind-chills will plunge into the lower 20s leading to a very cold night.

We get to enjoy a fantastic Friday! Look for plenty of sunshine along with a blustery wind. Highs will top out in the middle 50s with winds continuing to gust 25 to 35 mph.

This upcoming weekend will feature decent weather for early March. Both days will be dry and on the windy side.

We'll see clouds and a possible sprinkle or shower early Saturday followed by gradual clearing and a gusty breeze. Highs Saturday afternoon will reach the lower 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Sunday has plenty of sunshine and some slightly milder temperatures. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s. Southwest winds will rapidly increase throughout the day to 10 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, especially north & west of Baltimore.

A true spring-like warm-up begins next week. Monday's high temperatures will reach the middle 60s. There are some indications that Tuesday and Wednesday's temperatures could be well into the 70s. Right now, we're calling for lower 70s both days, but those highs may need to be adjusted upward based on new data that arrives into the WJZ First Alert Weather. Stay tuned!