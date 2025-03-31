Strong storms expected across Maryland this evening

Severe storms possible Monday with Baltimore Orioles set to play home opener

We are tracking the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms late Monday afternoon and evening. A WJZ First Alert Weather Day remains in effect through early tonight as scattered showers and storms develop ahead of an approaching cold front.

Storms are expected to begin developing between 3 and 4 p.m. in Western Maryland and will move toward the I-95 corridor before sunset.

Any storms that develop could produce damaging wind gusts over 50 mph and hail up to the size of pennies. Frequent lightning and heavy downpours are also possible with the stronger storms.

Storms may impact the latter part of the Orioles game at Camden Yards, especially for postgame activities and the commute home.

Storms will push toward the Eastern Shore after sunset, with the entire region likely clearing of thunderstorms between 9 and 10 p.m.

Overnight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 40s across the region.

Tuesday will bring breezy and cooler conditions with highs near 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs again near 60 degrees.

Warmer weather makes a brief return Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and a chance for afternoon showers.

A stalled front will linger across the region from Friday into the weekend, oscillating north and south. Temperatures will vary depending on which side of the front you're on.

North of the front, highs will remain in the 50s and 60s. South of the front, temperatures may climb into the low 70s.

Upper-level disturbances riding along the front will lead to scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms at times from Friday into the weekend.

The best chance for storms arrives Sunday as the entire system pushes through the region, moving south by Monday morning.

Highs on Friday will be near 70 degrees, though areas north of the front will likely stay in the 50s and 60s. Saturday will be cooler with highs only in the low 60s.

Temperatures will rebound into the low 70s on Sunday ahead of the front's final push.

Cooler, drier air returns Monday into Tuesday. Expect breezy conditions Monday with highs in the upper 50s and an early chance of showers.

Tuesday will be windy and much cooler, with gusty northwest winds over 20 mph and highs in the low to mid-50s.

