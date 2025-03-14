Warmer weekend; Strong storms possible in Maryland Sunday

Gloomy Friday in Maryland followed by threat of Sunday

Temperatures will warm up as we head into the weekend, but we're still tracking a chance for strong storms on Sunday.

Expect areas of fog to develop across the region late tonight, continuing through Saturday morning. Overnight lows tonight will remain mostly in the low to mid-40s.

Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies, with fog likely burning off by mid- to late morning. Conditions will stay dry throughout the day. High temperatures will reach around 60 degrees, though some areas may remain in the upper 50s during the afternoon.

Saturday night will be milder, with lows by Sunday morning dipping into the low to mid-50s.

On Sunday, high temperatures will approach 70 degrees, accompanied by breezy conditions. Winds will gust over 40 mph during the afternoon. A WJZ First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for later Sunday due to the potential for severe weather.

Showers and thunderstorms will move into the region late Sunday evening, with timing now pushed slightly later—after dark—for most areas. The primary threat from any strong storms will be damaging wind gusts. Although the overall risk for severe weather remains low, we'll keep you updated throughout the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, rain chances should clear out early Monday morning, giving way to a mix of clouds and sunshine. Breezy conditions will persist in the storm's wake, making for a blustery St. Patrick's Day across the region. Monday afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 50s, with some locations approaching 60 degrees.

Temperatures will cool into the upper 30s Monday night. Expect plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look very pleasant across the area, with Wednesday afternoon highs climbing into the lower 70s.

The next cold front arrives on Thursday, bringing a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm late Thursday into Thursday night. The system will quickly exit the area by Friday, leaving cooler temperatures in the 50s and gusty northwest winds.