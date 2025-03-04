Maryland Weather: Severe storms possible Wednesday

BALTIMORE-- The big weather stories over the next couple of days will be strong winds and the threat of severe weather from Wednesday into Thursday.

The rest of this afternoon should be fairly nice, with a mix of clouds and sunshine as thick, high clouds move into the region. Otherwise, it should be a pleasant day. High temperatures will top out near 60 degrees.

Clouds will increase across the area tonight as a strong storm system approaches from the west. Overnight lows will not drop much lower than the upper 40s.

A WJZ First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday due to the potential for strong to severe storms in the afternoon. Winds will increase throughout the morning and afternoon, blowing from the south with frequent gusts over 40 mph possible.

We will be monitoring a cold front, where showers and storms are expected to develop ahead of it as it moves eastward. Current projections show a line of strong to severe storms pushing into the region by early to mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Some of these storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail. Additionally, brief tornadoes may develop in parts of the area. While the greatest severe weather threat will be to our south, there will be enough instability and wind shear to create a respectable severe weather threat across our region Wednesday afternoon.

The storm system should move out quickly by Wednesday evening, with rain exiting and colder temperatures returning. Low temperatures on Thursday morning will dip to the lower 40s, with highs reaching around 50 degrees in the afternoon.

It will be windy in the wake of the front, with gusts over 40 mph throughout Thursday afternoon. Wind advisories will likely be needed across the area.

Friday looks like a pleasant day after a chilly start, with highs reaching the low to mid-50s.

An upper-level disturbance will move through the area on Saturday, bringing clouds and a slight chance of a shower. However, rain chances will remain low. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the low 50s, with mid-50s expected on Sunday under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Next week, a substantial warm-up is expected. After a chilly start Monday, high temperatures will once again approach 60 degrees in the afternoon. By Tuesday, many locations will be approaching 70 degrees.

Right now, it appears that high temperatures in the 70s will be common by the middle of next week as milder air returns to the region.