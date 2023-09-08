Maryland weather: Still warm with PM storms possible

BALTIMORE -- Still warm with pm storms possible. The transition from near triple digit to more seasonable temperatures does not come without a clash. A front making it's way in from the NW is trying to push-out the heat & humidity. There will be several days of unsettled weather with a chance of storms each of the next several afternoons. We will more closely time the Ravens forecast as we get a bit closer.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 101. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.