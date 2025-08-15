Maryland weather stays muggy Friday, more scattered storms

Tropical warmth and humidity continues on this Friday. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will push through the area Friday afternoon and evening. Storms exit Friday night leaving us with a dry, muggy, and hot weekend.

Expect partly to mostly sunny weather Friday morning with temperatures quickly climbing through the 80s. Travel conditions will be best Friday morning with dry roadways. Storms will begin to develop around lunchtime Friday and continue through early evening. Not every neighborhood will get one of these heavy storms as they will be of the hit or miss variety.

The most likely timeline for storms is between noon and 8 p.m. Any storm could contain drenching downpours, gusty winds, small hail, and intense lightning. Storms shouldn't last any longer than 45 minutes to an hour in any given place that receive them. Expect another sweltering day of humidity, which means the heat index will top out between 95° and 100°.

Our weekend weather is looking good! While we're expecting hot and muggy weather, we will be storm-free. Saturday will be the easier day of heat with highs climbing into the upper 80s and feels like temperatures topping out in the lower 90s. Sunday the heat will be more aggressive with highs in the lower to middle 90s and heat index values around 100°.

A major pattern change will take place next week as a large trough of low pressure carves itself out across the east coast. This trough will bring us much needed heat relief while also helping keep a powerful hurricane offshore. Monday through Wednesday will not be nearly as hot with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Weak disturbances embedded in the flow will bring a daily chance of afternoon showers and storms. The greatest chance for storms looks to take place after lunchtime through early evening.

Late next week looks drier, but still comfortable with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will continue to track tropical storm "Erin", which is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend. While the storm is not forecast to make a direct landfall, it will become a large and powerful hurricane that will bring us indirect impacts beginning this weekend and lasting through most of next week.

Dangerous rip currents may develop as early as Saturday at our Delaware and Maryland Atlantic Ocean beaches. Please only swim at beaches with lifeguards on duty and close to the lifeguards.

Dangerous rip currents will likely last into much of next week as "Erin" curves north and parallels the east coast. In addition to rough surf, large waves, and dangerous rip currents, significant beach erosion is possible given the intensity of the storm and the long duration of rough surf.

Thankfully the trough of low pressure that brings us major heat relief will also prevent "Erin" from making a directly landfall along the United States east coast.