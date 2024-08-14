Maryland Weather: Staying sunny through Thursday

BALTIMORE -- A wonderful Wednesday is underway with solid sunshine, mid to upper 80s and low humidity.

Tonight, temperatures will again fall into the mid 60s under mostly clear skies.

Thursday will be bright with highs hitting 90° before clouds taking over by the evening. Humidity should remain low but will start to climb Friday as a storm system approaches from the west.

Most of Friday will be dry, with a chance of showers and storms spreading towards the Baltimore area in the evening. Low temperatures overnight will be in the low 70s across the area due to higher humidity.

This weekend is expected to be sticky with scattered storm chances each day. There will be a better chance for storms on Saturday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. On Sunday, expect a few scattered storms, particularly along and east of I-95, with highs in the mid-80s. Isolated storm chances will continue into Monday, followed by a return to dry weather for the middle part of next week, along with slightly lower humidity.

The good news is that no severe weather or flooding rainfall is expected during this period of wet weather.