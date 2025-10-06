Maryland weather starts summery, turns rainy and cooler midweek

Early morning fog Monday and Tuesday will give way to summer-like afternoons. Highs will top out in the lower 80s both days. A strong cold front will bring a period of rain, possibly a few thunderstorms, Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Fall air will return to the area Wednesday afternoon through the weekend.

A coastal storm with rain and wind is possible over the weekend and/or into early next week.

Summer-like temperatures in Maryland through Tuesday

Monday and Tuesday will feature dry and unseasonably warm weather each afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 80s both days, except for upper 70s right along and near Chesapeake Bay.

The warm temperatures will also be combined with higher humidity levels providing a summer-like feel across the state. Monday night will feature a mainly clear sky and a full Harvest Moon. This full moon will be a supermoon, so it will appear slightly larger and brighter than the average full moon.

Tuesday morning will also feature patchy areas of dense fog, similar to Monday morning. Please give yourself some extra travel time for the morning commute through about 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.

Rain, wind, and cooler weather Tuesday night into Wednesday

A strong cold front will sweep through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will bring a round of rain and possible embedded thunderstorms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The Wednesday morning commute looks slow, rainy, and wet with periods of moderate to locally heavy rain. Please give yourself extra time. With the rainy weather on Wednesday and gusty northerly winds, high temperatures will only top out in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Rainfall totals should average between 0.50" to 0.75" across the area with some areas receiving locally less and more amounts.

Wednesday afternoon will feature partial clearing and lower humidity. You'll need your sunglasses by the evening commute.

Seasonably cool fall air returns to Maryland late week

Some of the coolest air of the season yet will be arriving Thursday into Friday as Canadian high pressure returns to the area. Thursday will feature bright sunshine, but highs only in the lower 60s. Thursday night looks chilly with lows in the 40s with even a few pockets of upper 30s possible across parts of our western viewing area.

Friday looks like a fantastic fall day after a chilly start to the morning. Highs Friday afternoon will top out in the middle 60s,

Weekend coastal storm possible for parts of Maryland

While next weekend may start dry on Saturday it may not stay dry for the entire time. An area of low pressure will develop near the coastline of the Carolinas and then move north.

Just how close to the coast this storm tracks will determine the impacts across the area. Models solutions range from a heavy windswept soaking rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding to just a few showers Sunday into Monday.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as clarity on the impacts of this storm increase once confidence increases with the future coastal storm's track and intensity.