Maryland Weather: Starting Monday chilly, rebound this afternoon

BALTIMORE -- Our Martin Luther King Jr. Day is starting off rather chilly.

Maryland is waking up to temperatures ranging from the low to mid 20s into the low 30s. We rebound very nicely though, with afternoon temperatures topping out in the low 50s.

That means for the MLK Day parade in Baltimore City at noon, temps will be in the mid to upper 40s.

#WJZFirstAlert A chilly start to your Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day! Hang in there though. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 50s with plenty of sunshine! pic.twitter.com/PzNGYRWDVG — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 16, 2023

Don't be out and about today without your sunglasses though - we have beautifully bright skies on tap!

Clouds take over tonight as temperatures bottom out in the low to mid 30s. Wet weather arrives early Tuesday morning so plan for a wet commute to work tomorrow.

It looks like the bulk of the rain clears out of here around lunchtime with highs in the low 50s.

We're dry and mild again on Wednesday with widespread rain retuning on Thursday.