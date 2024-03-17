Maryland weather: St. Patrick's Day Forecast

BALTIMORE-- Sunday AM and temperatures are feeling fine.

Partly to mostly clear skies will carry us throughout the next several hours of the morning, including sunrise.

A beautiful day ahead is expected for all the holiday festivities. Sunday will start off partly cloudy, but as the morning progresses, we will see some sunshine start to poke through.

Temperatures will gradually build throughout the day, with highs expected in the lower to middle 60s.

Showers are possible today, but looking very isolated and not like a damper on outdoor plans.

Some festive green on radar for your St. Patrick's Day forecast pic.twitter.com/3aucydKCZu — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) March 17, 2024

Conditions will turn mostly sunny by afternoon, making for a pleasant forecast.

Tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the 40s, under partly cloudy skies.

Monday turns cooler with temperatures taking a bit of a hit. Our more mountainous regions/towns may even see a chance at snow.

Tuesday is the big talker with highs only in the 40s and 30s across the state.

Tracking our next system's arrival on Wednesday will impact our temps and conditions for the next 7 days.