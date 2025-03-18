Spring temps continue across Maryland; rain expected Thursday

Spring-like weather will continue for most of the week, aligning perfectly with the first day of spring on Thursday.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight after a beautiful afternoon, with low temperatures dipping to around 40 degrees.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday, with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 70s for many locations, but areas farther from the bay, such as Frederick and Hagerstown in western Maryland, could see highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Clouds will continue to increase Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of a cold front, which will bring a chance for showers and storms by Thursday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected with this system, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Rainfall totals by Thursday night could reach up to a half-inch in some parts of the region.

Rain chances will end by early Friday morning, with skies becoming partly cloudy. It will be breezy and cooler, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Some isolated spots could reach 60 degrees. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest at 25 to 35 mph.

By Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Saturday afternoon will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the mid-60s. An upper-level disturbance will move in from the west, bringing additional clouds and a slight chance of a shower for western Maryland. However, the Baltimore area is expected to remain dry.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, with highs near 60 degrees.

The next cold front arrives Monday, bringing another chance for showers and highs in the lower 60s. Dry weather will return Tuesday with highs in the low 60s, followed by a slight chance for showers by Wednesday.