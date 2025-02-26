Maryland Weather: Spring-like warmth, showers return Thursday

BALTIMORE-- We enjoy another beautiful day with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Showers return to the forecast Thursday.

Get ready for a wonderful Wednesday of weather! After a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s & 40s, we'll see another delightful afternoon. With plenty of sunshine, expect highs to climb into the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a cold front and there could be a few showers toward sunrise. Low temperatures with the additional clouds and the increasing breeze will stay in the middle to upper 40s.

A cold front will approach the area Thursday. Ahead of the front, we'll see scattered showers during the morning and midday hours. Give yourself some extra time for the morning commute as roads will be damp and travel will be slower than usual. Showers will exit by early to mid afternoon with a gusty breeze developing later in the day. We will likely see some late day sunshine with highs in the middle 60s.

Gusty west winds and sunshine return Friday with highs in the middle 50s. The weather will stay nice through Friday evening and night if you have any plans that bring you outdoors.

The upcoming weekend will be a tale of two seasons. Saturday will be the windy, but spring-like day with highs in the middle 60s along with a gusty wind at 25 to 35 mph. We'll enjoy sunshine giving way to clouds. A brief sprinkle or shower is possible Saturday evening as a strong cold front crosses the region. Temperatures will plunge into the middle 20s Saturday night as cold air surges into the area.

The weather Sunday will be a not so friendly reminder that it's still winter. We'll see a gusty and biting cold wind with highs only in the upper 30s. Despite sunshine, wind-chills will stay in the 20s & 30s. Expect bitter cold weather Sunday night with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

The good news about this next cold snap is that it will be short lived. Monday is another chilly, but bright day with highs in the middle 40s. Milder air returns Tuesday along with additional clouds and highs in the middle 50s. Showers will be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday has the higher chance of showers, but temperatures will also turn milder with highs in the lower to middle 60s.