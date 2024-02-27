Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY Wednesday for rain & gusty winds

BALTIMORE— Spring-like temperatures continue into Wednesday. We'll see rounds of showers today with rain & gusty winds likely Wednesday afternoon & evening as a strong cold front approaches the area.

Tuesday will have a similar feel to Monday with temperatures once again climbing into the lower to middle 60s. Tuesday will be a rather dreary contrast to Monday's abundant sunshine. Clouds will increase through the day as a warm front moves towards Maryland from the south. Rain chances increase Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. In addition to the gray and at times showery weather, we'll see a gusty breeze out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.

We'll see unseasonably mild temperatures continue Tuesday night with lows only in the 50s. We'll see a few more rounds of scattered sprinkles and showers during the overnight hours.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY for Wednesday for the late afternoon and evening hours for a round of gusty showers with pockets of heavy rain and wind gusts that could exceed 40 mph. The timing of the worst weather looks to take place during the evening commute. Please budget yourself extra time and be extra aware of weather and driving conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will average around 0.50", but much of that will fall in just a couple of hours.

Strong and gusty winds will continue Wednesday night behind the cold front. This will cause temperatures to fall into the 30s with winds gusting 30 to 40 MPH into the night. Rain will clear out of the area before midnight Wednesday, so the bigger weather story will become the temperature whiplash we feel on Thursday. Highs will top out in the upper 40s, but with the gusty winds, feels like temperatures will stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A quieter and more pleasant day is on the way Friday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs near 50. We'll keep an eye on the weekend forecast as an area of low pressure nearby may bring us some showers, especially on Saturday.

Most of the showers should exit by Sunday, but there still is a slight chance we could some a little rain. Stay tuned to the forecast for updates as we gain clarity to the timing of any weekend rain.