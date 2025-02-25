Maryland Weather: Spring-like tease next few days

BALTIMORE-- Expect chilly mornings and mild afternoons through Thursday. Best chance for a shower is today and Thursday morning.

Expect high temperatures to reach the low 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. A fast-moving storm system may bring a broken line of showers to northern Maryland this afternoon and early evening, but widespread rainfall looks unlikely. Overnight temperatures will once again drop into the mid-to-upper 30s.

Wednesday will bring another mild day, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. The mild conditions will continue into Thursday, though clouds will thicken throughout the day. The timeline of showers on Thursday is now looking earlier with the best chance of some wet weather from late morning through early afternoon.

A strong cold front will cross the area Thursday night dropping temperatures into the 30s with a clearing sky.

Cooler temperatures and sunshine return Friday, along with gusty northwest winds. Highs will only reach around 50 degrees in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rebound on Saturday as another storm system moves into the area, bringing another chance for showers. Highs will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

By Saturday night, a cold front will move through, bringing colder temperatures back to the region. Highs on Sunday will reach near 40°, accompanied by gusty northwest winds. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s, with highs returning to the 40s to start next week.