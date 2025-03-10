Maryland Weather: Spring-like afternoons today and Tuesday

Temperatures rise to near 70 this week in Maryland

BALTIMORE-- Spring-like weather is on the way today and Tuesday afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 60s & lower 70s.

Today is shaping up to be another delightful day. Expect a pleasant mix of sunshine and clouds, with afternoon temperatures climbing comfortably into the upper 60s. Outdoor activities will be enjoyable, as mild conditions persist through the day.

Tonight into early Tuesday, low temperatures will remain relatively mild for this time of year, generally falling into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Tuesday afternoon will feel spring like, with high temperatures reaching into the upper 60s and even low 70s in some locations.

However, changes will arrive by Tuesday night. A backdoor cold front will push through, introducing cooler air from the east. Wednesday morning will feature mostly cloudy skies and noticeably cooler conditions. High temperatures on Wednesday will struggle, reaching only into the mid to upper 50s due to the persistent cool wedge and easterly winds.

Temperatures will begin a gradual recovery on Thursday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies continuing. Highs will reach the lower 60s, still somewhat moderated by persistent easterly winds. Cooler weather returns Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

Looking toward the weekend, a powerful storm system will track through the midsection of the country late in the week, impacting our region by Saturday. Winds will noticeably increase ahead of this system, becoming quite gusty, especially Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Southwest wind gusts could exceed 40 mph at times, so secure any loose outdoor objects in advance.

These strong southwest winds will usher in very warm conditions for Saturday, pushing high temperatures well into the lower to middle 70s, making it feel more like late spring than early March.

By Sunday, the approaching cold front will increase clouds and bring a risk of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. The highest rain chances will occur Sunday afternoon into the evening hours before diminishing overnight. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will again be mild, in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Behind this cold front, expect cooler temperatures to settle back into the area early next week.