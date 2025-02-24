Maryland Weather: Spring-like feel in the air this week

BALTIMORE-- Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle 50s this afternoon. Several days may reach 60° this week!

High pressure is in control of our weather and this means an easy start to the last week of February. Skies will remain sunny to mostly sunny throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the 30s early this morning, but they will rebound into the middle 50s this afternoon. Expect a southerly wind at 10 mph.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight, but we remain dry. With a south to southwest breeze along with clouds ahead of a cold front, temperatures won't be too cold overnight. Expect lows in the middle to upper 30s.

Tuesday will another unseasonably mild day with high temperatures in the upper 50s & lower 60s. A cold front approaching the area will bring a batch of clouds, sprinkles, & light showers midday through mid-afternoon. Any rain would be light and hit or miss in nature. Clouds clear Tuesday night and Wednesday should be a weather winner with highs near 60°.

Another cold front will swing through the area Thursday afternoon and evening bringing a gusty southwest breeze, milder temperatures, and afternoon and evening scattered showers. Highs ahead of the rain will reach the lower 60s. The strong cold front crosses Thursday night bringing gusty winds and chilly temperatures back to the area.

Our week will finish blustery & bright Friday with gusty northwest winds, sunshine, and highs near 50°,

Next weekend is the first weekend of March. In true March fashion, big temperature swings will be on the way. Saturday is partly sunny and breezy with highs near 60°. A strong cold front crosses late Saturday and brings chilly temperatures and blustery winds Sunday with highs in the 40s.