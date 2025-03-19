Spring feel coming to Maryland Wednesday afternoon

After a chilly morning, Marylanders will see milder weather this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We have a gorgeous last day of winter with a spring-like feel coming this afternoon. Temperatures will climb to near 60° by lunchtime and into the lower 70s this afternoon. If you live closer to the Bay, highs will stay in the middle to upper 60s. Areas farther from the Bay, such as Frederick and Hagerstown in western Maryland, could see highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Expect increasing clouds later tonight with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Thursday is the first day of spring. Spring officially arrives at 5:01 EDT. We'll see partly sunny weather during the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Showers will be possible after 3 PM. The best chance of scattered showers and storms are 3 PM until 11 PM. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to near 70°/

Friday turns out very wind, bright, but cool. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest at 25 to 35 mph gusting to near 40 mph during the midday and afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 50s.

By Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Saturday afternoon will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the mid-60s. An upper-level disturbance will move in from the west, bringing additional clouds and a slight chance of a shower for western Maryland. However, the Baltimore area is expected to remain dry.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, with highs near 60 degrees.

The next cold front arrives Monday, bringing another chance for showers and highs in the lower 60s. Dry weather will return Tuesday with highs in the low 60s, followed by a slight chance for showers by Wednesday.