Maryland Weather: Spring-like feel & sunshine Monday

BALTIMORE— Expect seasonably chilly weather tonight. Monday will be our nicest day of week with sun and highs in the low 60s.

Tonight

Clear skies early will give way to increasing high clouds later tonight. Low temperatures tonight will not be nearly as cold with lows in the lower to middle 30s.

Monday

While the morning hours have a chilly feel with the early morning hours in the 30s, we'll see a nice rebound in temperatures by midday and afternoon. It's a pleasant spring-like day with partly sunny skies. Be sure to get out and enjoy because rain chances increase by Tuesday afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY MARYLAND WEATHER: Morning temperatures start off in the lower to middle 30s, but a big rebound is on the way during the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 60s with sun giving way to increasing clouds. The day stays nice & dry. Enjoy! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/s7wqMgdY72 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 25, 2024

Tuesday

We'll see another mild day Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. The day starts out partly sunny, but then more clouds push in during the afternoon and the chance for a shower increases. Showers will be scattered toward the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday

The warmest temperatures of the week will come on Wednesday, but we won't see much in the way of sunshine. Expect plenty of clouds along with showers developing. In addition to the occasionally wet weather, we'll see a gusty south wind at 10 to 25 mph. The best chance of rain will be during the afternoon and evening hours.

5-DAY BALTIMORE AREA FORECAST: We start off week spring-like w/ high temperatures in the 60s Monday through Wednesday. Monday looks great! We'll see showers develop during second half of Tuesday and we're in and out of the rain through Wednesday night. Chilly Thur. & Fri. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/AsHEYv9YkY — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 25, 2024

Colder Air Returns

A potent cold front moves through midweek. This will lead to a period of more widespread rain and gusty winds, with the chance for a rumble of thunder as the cold front moves through late Wednesday and Wednesday night. A few snowflakes could fall into early Thursday morning, if the cold air can get in fast enough. Chances are low at this point, but it's something to watch.

Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for updates.