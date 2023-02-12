Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Weather: Get ready for a soggy Sunday followed by warmer days

By Abigail Degler

/ CBS Baltimore

Abigail Degler has your Saturday night forecast
Abigail Degler has your Saturday night forecast 02:53

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will return to the mid-30s and the majority of the state will be under a blanket of clouds early Sunday morning.

A low-pressure system will take control of the forecast on Sunday, sending widespread rain toward Baltimore.

Expect the wet weather to move into the Baltimore area by the late morning or early afternoon. 

It will start off light but build up into the afternoon and evening. 

Temperatures will top out in the mid-40s.

Expect some heavy downpours with the bulk of the rain clearing out overnight.

There is a small chance that rain could mix with a bit of wet snow or sleet but only our friends in far western Maryland could see light accumulations.

The temperatures will bounce back to the 50s on Monday and Tuesday and reach the 60s by Wednesday.

A quick return to spring-like weather is in store for next week!

First published on February 11, 2023 / 8:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.