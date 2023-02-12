Maryland Weather: Get ready for a soggy Sunday followed by warmer days

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will return to the mid-30s and the majority of the state will be under a blanket of clouds early Sunday morning.

Rain on the way... Looks like some changes to our weather pattern- Just in time for SuperBowl Sunday #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/HQrVt1tnru — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) February 11, 2023

A low-pressure system will take control of the forecast on Sunday, sending widespread rain toward Baltimore.

Expect the wet weather to move into the Baltimore area by the late morning or early afternoon.

It will start off light but build up into the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-40s.

Expect some heavy downpours with the bulk of the rain clearing out overnight.

There is a small chance that rain could mix with a bit of wet snow or sleet but only our friends in far western Maryland could see light accumulations.

The temperatures will bounce back to the 50s on Monday and Tuesday and reach the 60s by Wednesday.

A quick return to spring-like weather is in store for next week!