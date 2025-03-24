Showery morning with late day sun and milder temperatures

Scattered showers will impact parts of our area through 2 pm today. Late day breaks of sunshine are possible with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Another round of showers will return to the area by Tuesday evening.

Showers have been widespread this morning along and southeast of I-95 across Maryland. More showers will continue through early afternoon. The most widespread wet weather will continue along and east of I-95 with the rain showers being more scattered north and west of Baltimore City. Temperatures will stay in the 40s & 50s this morning while the rain is falling.

Expect gradual clearing after 2 pm. We'll see breaks of sunshine, which will help temperatures warm into the lower 60s. We'll see winds out of the south/southwest throughout the day at 10 to 15 mph.

Expect partial clearing tonight with lows in the lower 40s.

We'll start Tuesday with partly sunny weather. Clouds will thicken as we head into the area. There is the chance of sprinkles and showers after 3 pm Tuesday. The best chance for widespread showers will take place Tuesday evening into early Tuesday night. Highs Tuesday afternoon will reach the lower 60s before the rain begins.

Wednesday and Thursday will be bright, brisk, and blustery. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s. The windier of the two days will be Wednesday with winds sustained out of the west-northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Thursday won't be as windy with winds speeds around 10 mph.

Get ready for a fantastic Friday this week. We're expecting partly sunny weather with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. A warm front will lift through the area Friday night with a few scattered showers possible.

Saturday looks like the nicest weather day of the year yet with plenty of sunshine, a southwest breeze, and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Some locations south and west of Baltimore may reach 80°!

A cold front will bring some more much needed rain to the area Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the middle 70s Sunday afternoon.