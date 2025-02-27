Maryland Weather: Showers through early afternoon, then windy

BALTIMORE-- Expect highs in the low to mid 60s with on and off showers through early afternoon. Winds increase later today.

Expect mostly cloudy, mild, and showery weather today. The best chance for scattered showers will take place between now and 3 pm. The showers will exit west to east this afternoon, so our western neighborhoods will dry out first while our eastern neighborhoods will dry out by mid-afternoon.

We will enjoy another day of spring-like temperatures with highs in the lower to middle 60s. A strong cold front will cross the area later today. This will dry us out, but winds will increase out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35 mph late this afternoon into early this evening.

Look for a mainly clear and cold night tonight with lows near 40°.

Get ready for a fantastic Friday! We have plenty of sunshine along with a gusty west wind. Highs will top out in the middle 50s. West winds will gust 25 to 30 mph.

Our first weekend of March will feature some wild temperature changes. Saturday will be windy and mild with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb into the lower 60s with winds increasing out of the west at 20 to 30 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph during the afternoon and evening.

A powerful cold front will cross the area Saturday night bringing our next blast of arctic air. Temperatures will plunge into the lower 20s Saturday night with winds continuing to gust to 40 mph. Wind-chills will plunge into the teens.

Sunday will feature numbing winds and cold temperatures. Despite plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will only reach near 40°. Factor in the gusty winds and feels like temperatures will be in the teens during the early morning and upper 20s to lower 30s during the afternoon. Expect more bitter cold weather Sunday night into early Monday morning as low temperatures drop into the lower 20s.

Monday looks sunny and chilly with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures begin to rebound on Tuesday with sunshine to increasing clouds with highs in the upper 50s.

Rain and wind look likely Wednesday with highs returning into the middle 60s. The rain is much needed as drought condition continue to worsen across the state.