Maryland Weather: Showers early Sunday AM then windy & cool

BALTIMORE-- Showers will arrive between 2 AM and 10 AM Sunday morning. Expect gusty winds over 30 MPH, dry & cool weather Sunday afternoon.

NEXT ROUND OF SHOWERS: A batch of showers will arrive after 2 AM during the overnight and exits before 10 AM Sunday. Rainfall amounts will be light, but you'll need the umbrella for a few hours, esp. early Sunday morning with some showers & light rain. Dry rest of Sunday. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/3T72d34JlW — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) October 21, 2023

After a windy & seasonably cool Saturday afternoon, the weather tonight will transition from dry to wet during the overnight hours.

An upper level area of low pressure will pass over us bringing showers and light rain to the area. Showers may begin as early as 2 AM Sunday and continue through early Sunday morning. The best chance of showers is between 4 AM and 9 AM Sunday. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain will fall, but the showers will be widespread enough that you'll need an umbrella.

FRESH FUTURECAST: Temps drop into upper 40s overnight & early Sunday. Timing of showers: 2 AM to 10 AM Sunday. Blustery winds develop w/ gusts 25-35 MPH Sunday afternoon. May impact kicking game w/ Ravens football, but weather looks DRY & CHILLY. Classic football weather! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/EstI3wc1Wm — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) October 21, 2023

Most of Sunday will turn windy & cool with winds gusting 25-35 MPH during the afternoon. We'll see varying amounts of clouds & sunshine, but the weather will dry out for the Ravens game. Expect high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A fall jacket and sweater will be a good wardrobe choice if you will be out and about.

BLUSTERY & GUSTY SUNDAY: After showers exit before 10 AM, the day will turn variably cloudy, but dry. WINDY weather becomes big story. Northwest winds gusting 25-35 MPH with temps in the upper 50s/low 60s. CHILLY feel. Jackets & sweaters a good bet. Classic October fall day! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/MlywP4unCn — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) October 21, 2023

Chilly air from Canada will surge into the area Sunday night. Widespread lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s are likely Sunday night into early Monday moning. Since the cold air will come packaged with a gusty wind, frost is not a concern Monday morning.

Monday night into Tuesday morning will feature the coldest morning temperatures of the season so far. Expect widespread lows in the 30s with frost likely. If you have any sensitive plants outside, you will want to cover them up or bring them inside Monday night before bed. This will be the coldest time as overnight lows will rebound into the 50s for most of next week!

FROM FROSTY TO MILD: Overnight lows Sunday into Monday AM & Monday into Tuesday AM will be coldest of season so far. FROST likely, esp. outside of B-more City. We then turn MILD overnights with lows in the 50s! It'll feel like late spring Thursday - Saturday mornings. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/5PuI7AKph0 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) October 21, 2023

A large and expansive ridge of high pressure will build into our area Wednesday through early next weekend. This will bring us unseasonably warm October weather. Expect highs in the 70s Wednesday through Saturday. Some of the afternoons, like Thursday and Saturday may feature temperatures in the upper 70s. The weather looks warm and dry. There could be some patchy morning fog during the early morning hours.

FROM FROSTY TO SPRING-LIKE IN BALTIMORE: Expect widespread 30s & frost Tuesday morning. This will be a memory by Tue afternoon w/ high temps in upper 60s. Feels like May with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with sunshine Thursday - Saturday. One extreme to another! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/LK4YMGMC6T — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) October 21, 2023

Next Sunday we will begin to cool off, but the weather still looks dry for outdoor activities. Much cooler weather may build into the area for the first week of November.