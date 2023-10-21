Maryland Weather: Showers early Sunday AM then windy & cool
BALTIMORE-- Showers will arrive between 2 AM and 10 AM Sunday morning. Expect gusty winds over 30 MPH, dry & cool weather Sunday afternoon.
After a windy & seasonably cool Saturday afternoon, the weather tonight will transition from dry to wet during the overnight hours.
An upper level area of low pressure will pass over us bringing showers and light rain to the area. Showers may begin as early as 2 AM Sunday and continue through early Sunday morning. The best chance of showers is between 4 AM and 9 AM Sunday. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain will fall, but the showers will be widespread enough that you'll need an umbrella.
Most of Sunday will turn windy & cool with winds gusting 25-35 MPH during the afternoon. We'll see varying amounts of clouds & sunshine, but the weather will dry out for the Ravens game. Expect high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A fall jacket and sweater will be a good wardrobe choice if you will be out and about.
Chilly air from Canada will surge into the area Sunday night. Widespread lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s are likely Sunday night into early Monday moning. Since the cold air will come packaged with a gusty wind, frost is not a concern Monday morning.
Monday night into Tuesday morning will feature the coldest morning temperatures of the season so far. Expect widespread lows in the 30s with frost likely. If you have any sensitive plants outside, you will want to cover them up or bring them inside Monday night before bed. This will be the coldest time as overnight lows will rebound into the 50s for most of next week!
A large and expansive ridge of high pressure will build into our area Wednesday through early next weekend. This will bring us unseasonably warm October weather. Expect highs in the 70s Wednesday through Saturday. Some of the afternoons, like Thursday and Saturday may feature temperatures in the upper 70s. The weather looks warm and dry. There could be some patchy morning fog during the early morning hours.
Next Sunday we will begin to cool off, but the weather still looks dry for outdoor activities. Much cooler weather may build into the area for the first week of November.
