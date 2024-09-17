Maryland Weather: Showers & storms tonight into Wednesday

BALTIMORE --Showers will continue to arrive across our area this evening from south to north. More showers & storms Wednesday.

The area of low pressure that has plenty of tropical moisture with it to our south continues to inch slowly northwestward while weakening. Areas of rain, showers, and thunderstorms located across Virginia and southern Virginia will arrive from south to north as the evening plays out. There could be weather issues happening at the Os game, so be prepared for possible delays and/or postponement. Once the rain arrives, it looks to remain light to steady.

Expect cloudy weather with showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Some of the storms could have locally drenching downpours. Low temperatures will be unseasonably mild with the clouds and humidity. Temperatures only dip down into the middle to upper 60s.

We'll be dealing with the bulk of this weakening storm system on Wednesday. Expect scattered showers and storms throughout the course of the day. The morning hours look wettest with the widespread coverage and intensity of the showers & storms. During the afternoon, the showers become more hit or miss. A fun peeks of sun are even possible during the afternoon in-between clouds and showers. Highs top out in the middle 70s.

More showers are likely Wednesday night with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Final rainfall totals should range from 0.50" to 1" in many areas with some spots receiving locally higher totals in spotty heavier rain bands. Areas that miss heavy rain bands could see totals less than 0.50". With these type of rain totals, the ground will easily digest the rain. So widespread flooding is not currently in the forecast.

The storm system responsible for the rain will slowly lift out of the area Thursday into Friday. Thursday we may still be dealing with the back half of the storm with leftover scattered showers & isolated storms. This is especially true across central and northeastern Maryland. The day doesn't look like a washout with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Friday and Saturday continue to trend nicer and drier. Expect clouds with breaks of sunshine. An isolated shower or two are possible, but most of the time looks rain-free with highs in the upper 70s & lower 80s.

Sunday looks fantastic with highs in the middle 70s with partly sunny weather. We welcome in our new season of fall at 8:44 AM EDT Sunday.

While we start our first full week of fall dry, it does look like shower chances begin to increase by the middle of next week. Temperatures should stay comfortable in the 70s.